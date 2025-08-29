Former inmate found guilty of ‘revenge’ killing of prison officer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a prison officer who was shot outside a gym in a “revenge” killing.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside, was shot after leaving the gym in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on February 8 last year.

On Friday, a jury at Preston Crown Court found former prisoner Elias Morgan, 35, guilty of his murder, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The trial heard Morgan threatened Mr Scott after he reported an illicit phone found in his cell at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool in 2020.

The inmate, whose relationship with a female prison officer was exposed after the phone was recovered, was reported to have told Mr Scott he would “bide his time” but he would “get him”.

Morgan, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, shot Mr Scott six times to the head and body before fleeing the scene on an electric bike, the jury was told.

Wendy Logan, deputy head of CPS North West’s complex casework unit, said: “Lenny Scott was a devoted father who had bravely upheld his duty when working as a prison officer by reporting an illicit phone he found in Elias Morgan’s cell in 2020.

“He did so in the face of attempts at bribery and also threats and intimidation by Morgan – and his commitment to public service will not be forgotten.

“Morgan – driven by revenge and believing he was above the law – carried out a cold-blooded murder.

“We were determined to deliver justice and see Morgan brought to book for his evil crime – and our case set out in clear terms how he planned and carried out his callous act.

“Our thoughts remain with Lenny’s family – particularly his three young children – and all those who cared for him as they deal with his loss.”

A second man, Anthony Cleary, 29, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, the CPS spokesman said.

Morgan will be sentenced on Tuesday.