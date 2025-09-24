Toxic chemical warning after 236,000 fake Labubus seized at border

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

More than £3.5 million worth of counterfeit toys have been seized at the UK border this year, with 75 per cent failing critical safety tests, authorities have revealed.

Among the 259,000 fake toys intercepted, 90 per cent, or 236,000 items, were counterfeit Labubu dolls, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

Although 92 per cent of toy buyers, often parents and caregivers, are aware of counterfeit products being sold in the UK, a recent IPO poll indicates they are more concerned with cost savings than safety.

The survey found that seven in 10 buyers prioritised cost, while just 27 per cent cited safety as a key factor that influenced their purchasing decisions.

In response, the IPO is launching its "Fake Toys, Real Harms" campaign, collaborating with toy retailers, local councils, and influencers to warn buyers that cheaper counterfeit toys could have “devastating consequences” for a child’s health and safety.

open image in gallery Of the 259,000 fake toys intercepted at the border, 90 per cent of them were counterfeit Labubu dolls ( IPO )

Expert testing of seized fake goods has found banned chemicals linked to cancer and dangerous choking hazards, including in toys marketed at toddlers and infants.

The IPO’s deputy director of enforcement, Helen Barnham, said, “what you see is rarely what you get” when it comes to counterfeit toys.

“Behind the packaging can be hidden choking hazards, toxic chemicals and faulty parts that put children in real danger.

“These products have bypassed every safety check the law requires, which is why we’re working with our partners to keep these dangerous fakes out of UK homes.

“Our ‘Fake Toys, Real Harms’ campaign aims to raise awareness among parents and present buyers of the hidden harms associated with counterfeits. Child safety must come first, so we’re urging parents – please don’t let your child be the tester.”

open image in gallery A counterfeit Labubu doll ( IPO )

Consumers buying toys are advise to stick to trusted retailers or official brand websites and exercise caution with third-party sellers on marketplaces by checking reviews carefully.

When the toy arrives it should be checked for a UKCA or CE safety mark and a UK or EU contact address on the packaging.

Those who do spot a counterfeit should return it straight away and leave a review to warn other parents, as well as reporting it to Trading Standards.