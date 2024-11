Inverclyde Council leader stepping down after court appearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The leader of Inverclyde Council is stepping down from his role after appearing in court charged with assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Stephen McCabe, 60, denied both charges when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

He is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, on October 27 this year.

It is also alleged that he assaulted the same woman on that date.

We can confirm today that Councillor McCabe has indicated that he has decided to step back from his role as Leader of Inverclyde Council Inverclyde Council statement

He pleaded not guilty to both charges, court officials confirmed.

A further court hearing will take place on January 14 next year with a trial date set for February 10.

Court officials confirmed that the 60-year-old was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the complainer and not to enter a specified address.

Inverclyde Council said that the council leader is stepping down.

A statement from the council said: “We can confirm today that Councillor McCabe has indicated that he has decided to step back from his role as leader of Inverclyde Council.

“Deputy leader Councillor McGuire will continue to deputise, following existing governance arrangements until a new leader is appointed.

“Leadership of the council is determined by the council’s elected members. The next meeting of Inverclyde Council will take place on Thursday 5 December 2024.”

Mr McCabe, a Labour councillor, represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.

It is understood that Mr McCabe has been administratively suspended from Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”