Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Kyle Clifford has appeared in court charged with the murders of the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt who were killed in a crossbow attack.

Clifford, 26, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and then at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday following the incident in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9 July.

He was charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

Carol Hunt, 61, and two of her and Mr Hunt’s daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at the family home on Ashlyn Close.

The court heard Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property, with the false imprisonment charge alleging Clifford “assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned Louise Hunt and detained her against her will”.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

She and Hannah had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

The court heard Hannah called the police and told them she feared she was going to die as she had been shot along with her sister and mother.

The chief magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, told the defendant on Tuesday morning that the charges of murder and false imprisonment are “matters which can only be heard at the crown court” and that the charges of weapon possession are “related”.

The defendant later appeared in front of High Court judge Mr Justice Johnson via videolink where no trial date was set because of inquiries being made about a suitable court for him to be tried in as a wheelchair user.

Police were previously unable to speak to the suspect while he received treatment for an injury in hospital.

Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, where the family were killed ( PA Wire )

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road in Enfield, north London, has been under arrest since 10 July.

Detective chief inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in Thames and Chiltern, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

Following the loss of three of their family members, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy said their devastation “cannot be put into words”.

In the statement released in July, the pair also described the aftermath of the attack as “an extremely difficult time for us”.

A view of police at the scene in Bushey in July ( PA )

Friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to the Hunts, praising them as “the most gentle, beautiful family”.

Hannah’s boyfriend, Alex Klein, remembered “the love of my life” in a post on social media and shared a picture of the couple together. He said: “RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon. The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again... I love you Hansy.”

BBC and ITV presenters were among those paying tribute to the family, with Radio 5 Live host Mark Chapman sending his love to Mr Hunt and his family ahead of the coverage of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final in the summer.

A clearly emotional Mr Chapman said: “John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sports team, but to all of those who’ve worked here with him over the past 20 years, and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. So, on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sports, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”