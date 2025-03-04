For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A triple killer raped his ex-girlfriend in a “violent, sexual act of spite” after he became “angry” over their break-up and went on to murder her and her sister with a crossbow and their mother with a butcher’s knife, a court has heard.

Kyle Clifford, who is being tried in his absence, is alleged to have “carefully planned and executed” the murders at the women’s family home in Bushey on 9 July last year after his 25-year-old former partner Louise Hunt ended their 18-month relationship.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant – described as “nasty” and “aggressive” – gained access to the house by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a “brutal knife attack” in a quiet cul-de-sac.

After killing Carol and Louise, he fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property on Ashlyn Close in Hertfordshire after work.

The defendant previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise Hunt, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife – however, he denies a further charge of rape.

Mr Hunt observed proceedings from the public gallery on Tuesday.

Opening the prosecution’s case, Alison Morgan KC told the jury: “It is not in dispute therefore that he murdered three members of the Hunt family – Carol, Louise and Hannah.

“It is also not in dispute that he was unlawfully in possession of a knife and a crossbow that day.

“He also accepts that he falsely imprisoned Louise Hunt during the course of the incident, restraining her against her will.”

Ms Morgan continued: “During the course of this prolonged incident of violence, the prosecution alleges that the defendant raped Louise Hunt.

“It was a violent, sexual act of spite, before he then killed her.

“You will have to determine that allegation against him.”

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after shooting himself in the chest with the crossbow.

The court heard Louise’s friends and family “hoped that the relationship would come to an end” after they became concerned about the way Clifford treated her.

The jury was told Louise had shared with her friends that he had a “nasty temper” and that he behaved in an “aggressive manner”, with her sister Hannah deeming him to be “disrespectful, rude and arrogant”.

Addressing the defendant’s motive to kill his victims, Ms Morgan said: “Louise instigated the end of the relationship, supported by her friends and family.

“In the days that followed, the message prompted the defendant to try to rekindle the relationship in various ways, all of which were rebuffed by Louise Hunt.

“This rejection angered the defendant.

“He was angry at Louise, but also at the Hunt family generally, as he correctly assumed that friends and family members had advised Louise to end the relationship with him.”

The prosecutor continued: “The attack was carefully planned and executed, involving the deceit of Louise’s mother Carol Hunt, in order to gain access to the family home, followed by a brutal knife attack upon Carol Hunt.

“The defendant then waited for Louise to enter the property, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

“He then killed Louise’s sister Hannah Hunt with the crossbow, when she returned to the property after work.”

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, denies a single charge of rape.

The trial continues.