A man accused of murdering a BBC commentator’s wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack has pleaded not guilty.

Kyle Clifford is accused of killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of John Hunt, and their two daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, who were found fatally injured at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9 July.

The 26-year-old is charged with three counts of murder, one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

The defendant is also accused of rape after the charge was added to the indictment against him on Thursday, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

open image in gallery Kyle Clifford is also accused of rape ( PA Wire )

The defendant, who appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh, entered his not guilty pleas to all charges except the new count of rape, for which he is not yet required to enter a plea.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, a previous court hearing was told.

Mr Hunt, a BBC racing commentator, and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”