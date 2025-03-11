For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Triple killer Kyle Clifford had shown an interest in self-described misogynist and social media influencer Andrew Tate, before he murdered his ex-partner, her sister and her mother.

The 26-year-old used deception to access Louise Hunt’s family home in Hertfordshire, and stabbed Carol Hunt, 61, to death, before using a crossbow to kill his former girlfriend, 25, and her sister Hannah, 28.

In a witness statement, a friend of Louise outlined his interest in Tate during the course of their 18-month-relationship, and that she observed him putting on a video of the influencer which showed animals being drugged.

"She asked the defendant why he was watching it and he said it was funny."

open image in gallery Carol Hunt (left), Hannah (top right) and Louise (bottom left) were all murdered by Kyle Clifford ( Supplied )

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: "Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogyny, a poster boy for those who see women as possessions to be controlled.

"It is no coincidence that it was Andrew Tate the defendant turned to the night before he would go on to commit these acts of violence against women."

Clifford searched online for Tate’s podcast on 8 July, the night before the attacks in Bushey. Jurors were not told of his interest in the former kickboxing champion, who is due to stand trial in Romania on rape and human trafficking charges, as it might have been prejudicial.

Following his departure from the British Army, Clifford’s supervisor at a catering company said he was “unhappy with the way that the defendant spoke about women”, the court heard.

open image in gallery The crossbow used by Kyle Clifford (Herts Police) ( PA Media )

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: “The defendant would describe his sexual activity with women in detail and would comment about women within the workplace and whether or not he could have sex with them.

“For example, saying words such as ‘I could ride on that’.

“These were comments that were being made the time when the defendant was in a relationship with Louise Hunt.”

Ms Morgan said another supervisor noted “immaturity” at work and described how he referred to his brother Bradley Clifford, who is serving a life sentence for murder, as a “geezer”.

In the days before carrying out the killings, Clifford spoke to his brother in prison and told him that he had ordered a crossbow, although did not say he was planning on hurting anyone.

He has refused to attend his sentencing having previously admitted three counts of murder, after refusing to leave his cell in HMP Belmarsh last week while on trial for the rape of Louise.

Clifford is due to be sentenced later today.

More follows on this story...