Police find body in Thames in search for Valentine’s Day shooting suspect
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the man’s family have been informed
Officers searching for a suspect following a pub shooting on Valentine's Day say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.
Kent Police said in a statement: “On Friday 14 February 2025, Lisa Smith, 43, was killed after she was shot outside a pub in Main Road.
“The suspect was known to Lisa and later that evening officers found his car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge. Enquiries established he had fallen into the water below.
“At around 3.45pm on Friday 7 March, a body was located near Rainham, Essex. Formal identification has not yet taken place; however, the man’s family have been informed.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...