Tributes paid to man stabbed to death outside luxury Knightsbridge hotel

Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside a luxury hotel in central London.

Blue Stevens, from Hampshire, has been named in reports as the victim of the attack in Knightsbridge on Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating whether the attack outside the Park Tower hotel and casino was a robbery.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the emergency services arrived around 9.30pm, the force said.

Bouquets of flowers and cards were laid at the scene, with the victim named in one of the tributes as Mr Stevens.

His friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young man, with a woman believed to be his mother writing: “Please. I want him back.”

open image in gallery Officers attended the scene in Knightsbridge ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

Another, believed to be his cousin, wrote: “ This is heartbreaking. R.I.P young Blue, this ain’t fair all for a watch and in front of his family and friends. My heart goes out to my cousins and I’m always here if you need me.

“Just want to add if you carry a knife, it don’t make you a “BIG MAN” it makes you a coward and shows how weak you are and a young life has been taken before his time. When will this stop.”

The incident happened near luxury hotel The Park Tower Knightsbridge but did not involve any guests or staff, according to a spokesperson.

open image in gallery The incident happened near luxury hotel The Park Tower Knightsbridge but did not involve any guests or staff, according to a spokesperson. ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

The spokesperson added: “We are very saddened by this incident that occurred on the street adjacent to our hotel. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We can confirm that the incident did not involve any of our hotel guests or staff. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate this matter.”

No arrests have been made so far and a crime scene will remain in place, with the pavement surrounding the hotel and adjacent restaurant Nusr-Et – run by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, known as ‘Salt Bae’ – closed off.

open image in gallery The pavement surrounding the hotel and adjacent restaurant Nusr-Et – run by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, aka “Salt Bae” – has been closed off. ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

The man’s next-of-kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones following the shocking events that took place last night.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local officers, are working at pace to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“We are aware of reports that this incident was a robbery. Although this is an active line of inquiry, we are keeping an open mind about all possible motives and the exact circumstances are still to be determined.

“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and you will see extra officers in the area to help answer any questions or concerns.”

People are urged to call police on 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with any information.