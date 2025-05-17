For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Armed robberies are helping to fuel an increase in knife crime across England and Wales, latest figures show.

The number of knife crime offences hit a post-Covid high in 2024, when 54,587 incidents were recorded by police forces. That figure was 2 per cent higher than 2023, but slightly lower than 55,170 in the pre-Covid year ending March 2020.

A factor in the rise was the increase in police-recorded robberies involving a knife or sharp instrument, which rose 5 per cent to 23,304 in 2024. Offences include the knifepoint thefts of mobile phones and armed robberies in shops.

It comes ahead of National Knife Crime Awareness Week, from Monday, when police forces, councils and campaign groups come together to share stories on the impact of knife crime, and celebrate the achievements in the fight against it.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper set an aim to half knife crime in a decade after Labour came to power last year ( PA )

Last year, home secretary Yvette Cooper set a target to half the number of knife offences in a decade, and in March she announced new measures to make retailers report suspicious sales to police, and increasing the jail sentence for selling weapons to children.

But the latest crime figures show the enormity of the task faced, with almost a third of all robberies now involving a knife.

Earlier this year, a man and a woman were jailed for a combined total of more than six years after pleading guilty to robbery at shop in Lowestoft. Misha Goddard, 30, and Connor Furlow, 29, brandished a knife from a waistband before fleeing with a till.

open image in gallery Misha Goddard, 30, and Connor Furlow, 29, were jailed for 45 months and 32 months respectively ( Suffolk Police )

In Stoke-on-Trent, Dylan Hurd, 19, and Callum Talbot, 23, were on a moped when they pulled a knife on a motorist and took his car. The pair pleaded guilty to robbery. Talbot was jailed for six years and Hurd for four.

Aside from robberies, the Office for National Statistics data showed that the number of threats to kill offences involving knives also rose slightly, up 3 per cent to 5,979 - although murders with knifes dropped 16 per cent to 216 in 2024.

The number of knife possession offences rose 1 per cent to 28,150, which is also higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 23,264 in 2019/20.

open image in gallery Police-recorded knife crime offences in England and Wales (PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

Last year saw a number of high profile knife attacks in schools.

A 14-year-old was last month sentenced to 15 years in detention after stabbing two teachers and a pupil at Ammanford School in Carmarthenshire last April. Two months earlier, a 15-year-old stabbed a student to death at a school in Sheffield.

The attacks prompted Anne Longfield, chair of the independent Commission on Young Lives, to call the situation faced by schools a “national emergency”.

Knife crime offences in your police force area

Broken down by force, the figures showed the Metropolitan Police, the country’s largest force, recorded the highest number of knife crime offences last year, 16,789 - which was an increase of 16 per cent from 2023.

That was followed by West Midlands Police with 4,664, down 12 per cent from the year before, and Greater Manchester with 3,452, up 6 per cent.

In a report issued last month, the Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned that hopes of halving knife crime in London “will be impossible without significant funding”.

He said the force’s workforce plan showed it is set to lose 1,500 officers by the end of this financial year.

Knife Crime Awareness week

The campaign, running from Monday to Sunday, is in its third year and is run by Axon and The Ben Kinsella Trust. The trust was set up Eastenders star Brooke Kinsella, after her brother was stabbed to death while celebrating finishing his GCSEs 16 years ago.

This year, a reception will be held in Parliament sponsored by MP Margaret Mullane, a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee. It will see victim organisations showcase the work they are doing, while being given the opportunity to campaign for further changes.

open image in gallery Decorated school shirts to feature in the exhibition in Bristol to mark national Knife Crime Awareness Week ( University of Bristol )

Elsewhere, schools and groups across the country will hold events. In Bristol, more than 100 school shirts with messages from children on knife crime will go on display at a city-based exhibition.

Dr Jade Levell, senior lecturer in social and public policy at the University of Bristol, who led the project, said: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants really embracing the opportunity to express themselves freely and creatively really letting rip with their emotions.”

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, added: “Knife Crime Awareness Week is an opportunity for everyone to understand the devastating impact that knife crime can have on individuals and communities, and more importantly, to take to stop it,” said Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust.