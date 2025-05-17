Two teenagers arrested over torture and killing of kittens in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two teenagers have been arrested after two kittens were tortured and killed in London.

The Metropolitan Police was alerted to the dismembered animals in Ickenham Road, Ruislip, on 3 May - before finding them a week later.

In an appeal to the public, the force then released CCTV footage and an image of a duffel bag thought to have been used to carry the kittens.

On Friday, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. The teenagers remain in custody.

open image in gallery IIckenham Road in Ruislip, north west London ( Google Maps )

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We recognise the distress this incident has caused in the area, and we thank the community for sharing information with us.”

Police Sergeant Babs Rock said the force was taking the "horrific incident" extremely seriously.

There have also been other reports of attacks on animals in the same area with swans and ducks targeted by catapults, according to Metropolitan Police.

However, these are believed to be separate incidents and not related to the kittens.

Police have written to parents via local schools to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

Sergeant Babs Rock said: "We've put out an appeal to schools and parents in order to educate their children into making sure that they understand how important it is to look after wildlife and pets."