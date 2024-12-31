Woman in court accused of murdering a father-of-six on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Kirsty Carless, 33, has been charged over the death of fisherman and Aston Villa supporter Louis Price in Norton Canes, Staffordshire.

The defendant, wearing a grey t-shirt, spoke only to confirm she could hear proceedings when she appeared via video link from HMP Foston Hall on Tuesday for a brief preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

Remanding her in custody, judge Michael Chambers KC said Carless must appear in person at Stafford Crown Court at the end of January to enter a plea to murder.

He told the defendant, of Haling Way in Cannock: “Your case is being adjourned and the next hearing will be a plea and trial preparation at Stafford on 31 January, when all things being equal, you will be asked if you plead guilty or not guilty. In the meantime, you must be remanded into custody.”

Michelle Heeley KC, defending Carless, said there would be no application for bail.

Staffordshire Police were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes, at around 3.25am on Christmas Day. Despite medical efforts, he died a short time later and has since been identified as Mr Price, 31.

His family described Mr Price as a well-known member of the community who “always had a smile on his face”.

In a tribute, Mr Price’s family said: “He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could. Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family. He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.

“As a family, we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.”

Police previously confirmed that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A provisional date for a trial, which is estimated to last two to three weeks, was set for 2 June at Stafford Crown Court in front of resident judge Kristina Montgomery KC.