Man arrested after toddler ‘picked up from pram’ in TK Maxx

Person allegedly told mother he will ‘take the child’ in Bromley TK Maxx store

Athena Stavrou
Thursday 29 August 2024 10:06
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after allegedly picking a child up from a pram in a TK Maxx store.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after allegedly picking a child up from a pram in a TK Maxx store.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after allegedly taking a child out of a pram in a TK Maxx store.

The incident unfolded at a branch of the department store in Bromley, south east London, on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police said it was called after receiving reports that a person had picked up a two-year-old toddler out a pram, telling the mother he would “take the child”.

The child was recovered and a man was arrested. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

“Suspect arrested in Bromley High Steet,” a statement on X/Twitter read, urging the public to contact police if they were worried about an abduction.

“On 28th August 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2 year old child out of a pram stating to the child’s mother that he will take the child. The child was recovered. The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and taken to custody.  The investigation is still ongoing.”

If you think your child has been abducted contact the police immediately. Call 999 if you think they are in immediate danger.If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service 18000 or text on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergency SMS service.

