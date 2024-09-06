Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police say missing Khasha Smith is believed to be dead as man arrested

Alex Croft
Friday 06 September 2024 06:09
Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 last year
Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 last year (PA Media)

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Khasha Smith, who police now believe to be dead.

Ms Smith, who was 35 when she went missing, was last seen in a FaceTime call on October 10 last year - and detectives have since been investigating her disappearance.

Police Scotland said on Friday they believe the Edinburgh resident to be dead, but have not yet found her body.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said:  "Our thoughts are very much with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

"Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

