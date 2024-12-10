Suspected flasher found guilty of trying to murder police officer with scissors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A suspected flasher nicknamed the “Naked Carpenter” has been found guilty of trying to kill a police officer by stabbing him 23 times with a pair of scissors.

Robert Jenner, 50, was convicted of the attempted murder of Kent police constable Sean Quinn after he stabbed him in the head, face and neck on June 15, 2023 at the defendant’s flat in Maidstone.

A trial at Maidstone Crown Court had seen body-worn footage of the attack where Jenner “launched” himself at the officer, who was seen screaming for help with a bloodied face in the dark of his kitchen living room.

Pc Quinn suffered multiple injuries including a “gaping wound” across his forehead, exposing his skull.

Jurors returned a majority verdict finding Jenner guilty of attempted murder on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Daniel Stevenson had told jurors: “(Pc Quinn) was wearing a stab-proof vest, what was exposed was his face, head and neck.

“That is what the Crown says he had in mind: This defendant, for whatever reason, he chose in that moment to try and end that police officer’s life and continued to do so even when other officers came into the room.”

Jenner was released from prison two days before the incident, having served a sentence for breaching a court order banning him from wearing see-through clothing.

He believes he is a naturist and has 11 convictions for exposure as well as two breaches of the court order, jurors were told.

He previously gained fame as the “Naked Carpenter” for doing carpentry in the nude.

Constables Quinn and Ashley Bates, of Kent Police, went to visit his home and arrest him on June 15 after they suspected him of matching a report of a male running naked in Mote Park, Maidstone, “nipping in and out of bushes, exposing himself to women” at 7.50pm.

When they arrived, “aggressive” and “completely naked” Jenner barricaded his flat with a sofa and officers decided to force entry to his home to arrest him, the court heard.

His head was covered in blood and there was a pool of blood just spilling out behind his head, it was horrific Ashley Bates, Kent Police

Pc Quinn followed Jenner into his kitchen living room where the door closed behind him and Pc Bates said she will never forget the “cry of anguish” coming from behind the door.

When she got in the room, she said of her colleague: “His head was covered in blood and there was a pool of blood just spilling out behind his head, it was horrific.”

Pc Bates then hit Jenner five or six times before he released the scissors from his hands, the court heard.

When Jenner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he said, “I didn’t mean to do it” and “is he okay?” and “F*** oh mate, I didn’t want this to happen, I didn’t want it to come to this”.

Pc Quinn was taken to King’s College Hospital where he was treated for his wounds. He was discharged the following day.

Jenner, of Albion Place, Maidstone, did not attend his trial or give evidence, but denied charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Jurors heard that Jenner was acting to defend himself from what he believed was an unlawful arrest or unlawful entry to his flat.

Following the verdict, Kent Police chief superintendent Neil Loudon said: “Jenner carried out a sustained and savage attack which lasted more than 20 seconds and has led to some of the worst injuries to a police officer I have ever seen.

“It is only by pure chance that none of these injuries proved to be fatal.

“This incident highlights the level of risk our officers can face when attending incidents and of their willingness to face danger to protect others.”

Jenner will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.