‘Dangerous’ man jailed for 30 years for trying to murder Pc with scissors

A suspected flasher nicknamed the “Naked Carpenter” has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for trying to kill a police officer by stabbing him 23 times with a pair of scissors.

Robert Jenner, 50, was convicted of the attempted murder of Kent Police Constable Sean Quinn after stabbing him in the head, face and neck on June 15 2023 at the defendant’s flat in Maidstone.

Police had gone to Jenner’s flat in Albion Place that evening after allegations of indecent exposure in nearby Mote Park, Kent Police said.

The force said Jenner was completely naked when officers arrived and had barricaded his front door with furniture, refusing to let police inside.

After officers got into the flat he fled into a darkened room, police said. Pc Quinn followed and was immediately set on with a pair of scissors by Jenner.

Jenner repeatedly stabbed Pc Quinn in the head, face, neck and limbs. The assault only ended when Pc Quinn’s colleagues came to his aid, police said.

Jurors returned a majority verdict in December finding Jenner guilty of attempted murder.

The trial at Maidstone Crown Court had seen body-worn footage of the attack where Jenner “launched” himself at the officer, who was seen screaming for help with a bloodied face.

Jenner had been released from prison two days before the incident, having served a sentence for breaching a court order banning him from wearing see-through clothing, his trial heard.

He previously gained fame as the “Naked Carpenter” for doing woodwork in the nude.

Jenner did not attend his trial or give evidence, but denied attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Police said he was again absent on Tuesday when the judge passed a sentence of 30 years imprisonment.

He was deemed “dangerous” and will have to serve at least two-thirds before he can apply for parole, officers said.

Jenner has inflicted some of the worst injuries to a constable I have ever seen and this case is also a reminder of the challenges police officers face Neil Loudon, Kent Police

Kent Police said Jenner will then be subject to an extended licence period of five years.

Chief Superintendent Neil Loudon said: “Jenner was responsible for a sustained and savage attack against a frontline police officer dedicated to serving his local community. This terrifying ordeal lasted more than 20 seconds and only ended when colleagues were able to intervene and assist the officer in restraining Jenner.

“Jenner has inflicted some of the worst injuries to a constable I have ever seen and this case is also a reminder of the challenges police officers face through their readiness to confront danger and protect others.

“Throughout all the court proceedings Jenner has displayed his clear contempt for the law and has also remained unrepentant for his shocking actions. He remains a serious and substantial threat to the public and will now rightly be in prison for a very long time.”