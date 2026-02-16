Two teenagers guilty of killing man after luring him to beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two teenagers have been found guilty of killing a man they thought was a paedophile.

The pair lured Alexander Cashford, 49, to a beach before another teenager threw rocks at him.

A girl, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Cashford in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, on 10 August last year.

A 16-year-old boy previously pleaded guilty to a secondary charge of manslaughter.

They had been on trial at Woolwich Crown Court, accused of murdering Mr Cashford, but all three teenagers – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were acquitted of murder on Monday.

The jury of six men and six women found the 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy guilty of the secondary charge of manslaughter.

Jurors were previously told Mr Cashford had given the girl his number on 8 August, after meeting her by chance at an amusement arcade, and that he also handed her a business card with a name on it that was not his.

Using the alias ‘Sienna’, the three teenagers exchanged messages with Mr Cashford and arranged to meet him by the sea wall.

The 16-year-old boy had saved Mr Cashford’s number in his own phone as “pedo”, and around 75 messages were sent between them, the trial heard.

The man, who claimed to be 30, asked the girl if she liked champagne and said he wanted to kiss her, with ‘Sienna’ then suggesting they meet at her parents’ empty home and telling him to bring alcohol.

open image in gallery Alexander Cashford was killed in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey ( Stanley Murphy-Johns/PA )

During his evidence, the older boy was asked if, in the immediate aftermath – before they were arrested or discovered Mr Cashford had died – he had thought he had “done the right thing” by attacking him.

The defendant replied: “Yeah, kind of, yeah.”

Asked why, he said: “Because I feel like the police wouldn’t have done anything.”

Danny Robinson KC, defending the girl, told the trial that texting Mr Cashford started as a “big laugh”, and may have turned “into a desire to expose him as someone who should be named and shamed”.

However, the attack was not the product of an “organised plan to kill or cause anyone really serious harm, it was a childish escapade that got out of hand very quickly with tragic consequences,” he said.

The girl, and the younger male defendant, said there was never a plan to hit Mr Cashford, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Cashford had injuries to his face and head, bruises on his limbs and body, and a number of fractured ribs that had punctured his lung.

Mr Cashford met the 16-year-old female defendant at around 7pm on 10 August at the seafront in Leysdown-on-Sea, and just over an hour later he was dead, the court was told.

Prosecutors say Mr Cashford was chased and hit with rocks and a bottle, and was found lying face down in mud.

The two boys followed Mr Cashford and the girl as they walked along the promenade in the Isle of Sheppey village before the attack began, the trial heard.

The girl shouted “f****** paedophile, I’m f****** 16, get him” as she filmed the boys chasing Mr Cashford.

After he was arrested, the 16-year-old boy shared footage of the attack with three people, with the caption: “f***** pedo (sic) up lol,” the trial heard.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb requested pre-sentence reports and statements from the parents or carers of the three defendants.

She thanked jurors for their service, and added: “There was a man, Alexander Cashford, who died, and we also bear in mind that tragedy.”

“These verdicts will change their lives forever,” the judge said of the defendants.

The teenagers will be sentenced at a later date, expected to be in April.