Mother of woman killed by boyfriend slams justice system after hospital order verdict

The mother of a woman killed by her boyfriend has slammed the justice system after he was was handed a hospital order for manslaughter.

Gogoa Lois Tape, 28, was detained under the Mental Health Act on Monday for strangling 25-year-old Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche in Hackney, east London, in April last year.

He later drove her body around before confessing to his brother hours later that he had killed her.

The defendant was originally accused of murder, but a guilty plea to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility was accepted by prosecutors.

Around 40 of Ms Westcarr-Sabaroche’s loved ones sat in the well of the court at Inner London Crown Court on Monday as Tape was sentenced, with some walking out when statements by members of the defendant’s family were read by the defence describing him as a loving person before his mental health deteriorated.

open image in gallery Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche was killed last year aged 25 ( PA Media )

Judge Freya Newbery, who handed Tape a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act with a restriction order under Section 41 – which means he can be detained indefinitely – said he was at the time of the attack an “undiagnosed schizophrenic” who held “paranoid and persecutory delusions” which “substantially impaired” his judgment and exercise of self control.

Linda Westcarr, the victim’s mother, said: “Devastated at the outcome that Judge Newbery handed down today, the sentence today, which was a whole hospital order without any penal element, no punishment.

“Although I don’t dismiss mental health and the challenges and struggles that people face, we still feel justice has not been served.”

“Absolutely betrayed by the system,” she continued. “The system has failed us in many ways – failed to support us, failed to explain to us the decisions that they have made.

“We haven’t been consulted with we’ve been dictated to. That needs to change.”

Ms Westcarr’s brother, Leon Westcarr, said the family feels let down by the lack of transparency they have experienced throughout the process surrounding her death.

“The information that’s been given to us from the police, the prosecution, it’s all been us asking them what’s going on,” he said.

“We as victims should be involved, should be brought on that journey with them so that there’s no surprises.

open image in gallery Gogoa Lois Tape was detained under the Mental Health Act ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

“That’s the sort of thing that needs to be changed – transparency, a voice for victims.”

Ms Westcarr added: “The justice system needs to see us as a voice, as mentioned, but (also) not to see us as just the grieving family, that they’re emotionally invested and therefore are unable to participate in the process.

“The justice system is very closed and… they forget about the families and the victims and that is key to this.”

They have demanded an urgent review of Tape’s sentence.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Ms Westcarr said: “This case exposes the brokenness of our justice system – a killer who planned his actions avoids prison and receives treatment instead; a prosecution that failed to fight justice or for the truth; a family silenced, even in our victim personal statements restricted in what we were allowed to say.

“We demand an urgent review of this sentence for undue leniency, a meeting with the Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Lord Chancellor and Director of Public Prosecutions to answer for these failures.

“We will not be silenced, we will fight not only for justice for Kennedi, but to protect other women and girls.”

Tape and Ms Westcarr-Sabaroche met when they were teenagers in college about 10 years ago.

It became apparent that the defendant’s mental health had declined from 2023, with Tape becoming paranoid and then jealous, the court heard.

He had some contact with mental health services that year and was warned to abstain from cannabis, which he had smoked since 2014.