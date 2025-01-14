For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have launched a manhunt for two teenagers in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old on a bus.

Kelyan Bokassa, 14, was stabbed to death on a route 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, just before 2.30pm on 7 January.

Detectives at the Metropolitan Police investigating the murder have said they want to speak to Colin Chabikwa, 15, and Mosawar Zazi, 16.

open image in gallery Kelyan Bokassa (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Kelyan.

“I know his death has deeply affected many in the community and I would like to thank people in Woolwich for the support they have shown.

“Officers have been undertaking increased weapons searches, reassurance patrols and house-to-house inquiries. I know these can be disruptive – however, it has been vital, and your patience is appreciated.

“Our team of detectives is working around the clock to identify those responsible for Kelyan’s murder and appeal for your help to locate Chabikwa and Zazi.

“I would urge anybody with information about their whereabouts to contact us immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we urge the public not to approach them, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery Colin Chabikwa, 15, (left)and Mosawar Zazi, 16 are pictured on a bus in Woolwich ( Metropolitan Police )

Two days after the incident, police implemented orders for 24 hours covering Woolwich and parts of surrounding areas giving them greater powers to stop and search and demand the removal of disguises, including face coverings, because of concerns there could be more violence.

One witness told The Independent he was coming out of his apartment block when he saw two hooded young people sprint past him towards the River Thames near the incident.

The 14-year-old’s mother described her son as an aspiring rapper.

Mary Bokassa told The Independent at her home: “Every time I go into Woolwich I see police officers investigating a stabbing. I guess it is just my turn now.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.