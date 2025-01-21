Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fact check: Photograph of Prime Minister with Southport attacker is fake

The image has been shared widely on social media, likely as a joke.

August Graham
Tuesday 21 January 2025 11:41 EST
Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club in North Yorkshire on July 21 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club in North Yorkshire on July 21 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

An image of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing to shake the hand of Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been widely shared on social media.

Evaluation

The photograph is fake and appears to have been shared as a joke.

The creator has superimposed Rudakubana’s mugshot onto the body of Labour MP Keir Mather in an image showing the MP shaking hands with his party leader. The original photograph is from July 2023.

The facts

In the manipulated image, Axel Rudakubana’s face has been taken from his custody photo, which was released by Merseyside Police on Monday January 20 2024 after the 18-year-old pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to three charges of murder and several other charges, including attempted murder.

The main portion of the photograph shows Sir Keir Starmer at an event in Selby, North Yorkshire, on July 21 2023. It was taken after Keir Mather won the by-election for the parliamentary constituency of Selby and Ainsty for Labour the previous day. In the original image, Sir Keir can be seen shaking Mr Mather’s hand.

The original image was found by performing a reverse image search on the altered photo shared on social media.

As well as superimposing Rudakubana’s face on Mr Mather’s body, the skin tone of the MP’s right hand has been darkened to match that of the teenager who was born in the UK to parents from Rwanda.

Links

Post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Post on 9Gag (archived)

Fourth post on X (archived)

Fifth post on X (archived)

Merseyside Police – Southport trial: Rudakubana pleads guilty to all charges (archived)

Getty Images – Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner congratulate Labour’s new Selby MP (archived)

UK Parliament – Selby and Ainsty by-election (archived)

Reverse image search

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in