Trial date set for men charged over fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer

A trial date has been set for a trio charged over arson attacks on two properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday alongside Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26.

Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, refused to attend the court hearing.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London.

One was in the early hours of 12 May, at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became prime minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set on fire in the same street four days earlier on 8 May.

open image in gallery A home in Kentish Town, North London, was damaged by fire ( PA Wire )

The other fire was on 11 May at the front door of a home in Islington which had been converted into flats.

Lavrynovych, of Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life on 8, 11, and 12 May.

Carpiuc, from Romford, east London, and Pochynok, of Islington, north London, are each accused of one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life between 17 April and 13 May.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Belmarsh.

They spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth through an interpreter.

open image in gallery A court drawing of Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, at an earlier appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court ( Elizabeth Cook/PA )

Ms Justice Cheema Grubb told the court that Pochynok had refused to leave his cell for the preliminary hearing.

All three defendants were remanded in custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on 17 October.

A provisional trial date was set for 27 April 2026 in front of a High Court judge.

A fourth person, a 48-year-old man, was arrested by police at Stansted Airport on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incidents.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been released on bail until July.