A fourth man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of fires at properties in north London linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

The 48-year-old was detained at Stansted Airport on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, the Met Police said.

Three other men have been charged on suspicion of arson after two fires took place in Kentish Town, north London on 12 May.

On 11 May, the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington was set alight. And on 8 May, a car was set ablaze.

Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month accused of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to a fire in the former home of Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is alleged that he conspired with fellow Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and Ukrainian-born Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc.

Lavrynovych, 21, of Sydenham, south-east London, was charged in May with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Carpiuc, 26, of Romford in east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in May and was also remanded in custody.

