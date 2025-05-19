Boy, 17, charged over 16-year-old’s death in ‘targeted’ beach attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old who died after a “targeted” attack on a Scottish beach.

Police were called to reports of 16-year-old Kayden Moy being seriously injured at Irvine beach in North Ayrshire on Saturday at around 6.45pm.

The teenager, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, but died during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested, later charged, and is due to appear in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The force said inquiries are ongoing.

In a statement released to the media, Kayden’s family said: “Kayden will be sorely missed by his parents and two younger brothers.

“He was loved by so many and that is shown in the huge number of heartfelt messages we have received since his death.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown us support over these last few days.”

Detective chief inspector Campbell Jackson of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kayden’s family at this very difficult time. Specially trained officers are continuing to support Kayden’s family.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I am again asking anyone who may have information which could help us and who has not yet come forward, to please contact us.

“No matter how small it may seem, it may be the key piece we need. I would like to thank the community in both Irvine and East Kilbride for their support so far.”

Superintendent Jim McMillan added: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for not just those at Irvine Beach on Saturday, but for Kayden’s family, friends and the wider communities affected. We are engaging with the communities in both Irvine and East Kilbride.

“There continues to be a police presence in the area and additional patrols will be carried out where required. I would urge anyone with question or concern to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”

Kayden was a pupil at Duncanrigg Secondary School in East Kilbride.

On behalf of the school, headteacher Annette Alexander paid tribute to the teenager.

She said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our former pupil, Kayden Moy.

“Kayden was a kind and caring young man and full of character. He touched the lives of many within our school community.”

The 16-year-old was a former youth player for Busby AFC where those involved in the club have been left “devastated” by his death.

In a statement posted on social media, the club said: “Kayden played in our youth set-up for several years and it has hit everyone hard.”

The club has set up a GoFundMe appeal in memory of the teenager, which has already raised more than £9,200.

A South Lanarkshire Council spokesman said: “This has been a tragic event and our profound sympathies go out to Kayden’s loved ones.

“We are very much aware that it will have a wider impact on many people, including a number of our pupils.”

Police said “several” people are believed to have been filming on their phones around the time of the incident and have urged anyone with information or footage to come forward as investigations continue.

Detectives have set up a website where people can access a form to send information directly to the major investigation team, and anonymity can be maintained.

The portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25S22-PO1

Police Scotland can also be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3106 of Saturday May 17 2025 while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.