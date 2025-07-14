Former Conservative MP given community order for harassing ex-wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Conservative MP has been given a community order for harassing her ex-wife.

Katie Wallis, 41, of Butetown, Cardiff, was the MP for Bridgend in South Wales between 2019 and 2024.

On Monday, Wallis was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court for harassing her ex-wife Rebecca Wallis, who is now known as Rebecca Lovell.

The former MP sent messages demanding to know about Ms Lovell’s new partner and calling her a “c***” and a “f****** bitch”, among other derogatory terms, the court heard.

On 25 February, Wallis used an unknown number to demand that £350,000 be put into her bank account within 15 minutes.

In a separate message, Wallis said she hoped her ex-wife and father “never have a happy moment again”.

In total, the former MP sent four messages and left one voice note.

The couple split in 2020, with the divorce finalised in 2024.

open image in gallery Katie Wallis was appearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court

In a victim impact statement, which was read to the court, Ms Lovell said: “The woman I used to be is destroyed. I will never understand what I have done to deserve the hurt I have endured.”

Ms Lovell described the last six months as “utterly devastating” and said she was living her life as an “overstimulated adult constantly in fight or flight”.

She said she feared Wallis turning up at her home, leading her to have CCTV installed.

Wallis, who was wearing a black dress, looked down as the statement was read to the court.

Narita Bahra KC, appearing for the defence, argued it was “disappointing” the case had come to court, criticising South Wales Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for not dealing with the issue outside the court.

Ms Bahra argued it was “unequivocal” that Wallis had been suffering from mental health difficulties at the time of the offending, partly brought on by her transitioning.

Wallis became the first openly transgender MP in the House of Commons in 2022.

Ms Bahra also said Wallis was suffering from PTSD, a depressive disorder and an adjustment disorder.

She said Wallis was remorseful and did not seek to excuse her actions.

In Wallis’s final message to Ms Lovell she asked for help, claimed she was experiencing pain in her temples and said she wanted her father to pay for someone to hold her hand.

Wallis was then found by police and sectioned under the Mental Health Act before being arrested and later charged.

District Judge Rhys Williams handed Wallis a 12-month community order, to be carried out over 12 days, and a fine worth £1,264.

He also imposed a restraining order for 12 months to prevent Wallis from contacting Ms Lovell.

Wallis, who pleaded guilty to leaving the messages at a hearing in June, initially denied the charges, but changed her plea when allegations of having driven by her ex-wife’s home were removed from the charge.