Former Conservative MP pleads guilty to harassing ex-wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Conservative MP has pleaded guilty to the harassment of their ex-wife.

Katie Wallis, 41, of Butetown, Cardiff, admitted the “harassment without violence” of Rebecca Wallis between February and March this year, having left her a number of messages and a voice note.

Wallisbu was the MP for Bridgend in South Wales from 2019 to 2024.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Rhys Williams accepted a basis of plea.

Wallis pleaded guilty to leaving the messages, but allegations of having driven by their ex-wife’s home were removed from the charge.

Wallis will next appear before the court on July 14 for sentencing.

Narita Bahra KC, appearing for the defence, said her client did not wish to put their former partner, or their children, through anything further.

Ms Bahra said a psychiatric assessment and a pre-sentence report would be needed ahead of sentencing.

She said this would examine what impact Wallis’s gender transition had had on their mental health during the period the offences occurred.

Wallis, who was wearing a black cardigan over a white shirt, arrived late to court, having waited for the press to enter the courtroom before they did.

The defendant spoke only to confirm their details and enter their plea.

Wallis said: “My preferred name is Katie, but my legal name is still Jamie.”

Wallis was released on bail.