Father who broke every bone in newborn son’s skull had undiagnosed schizophrenia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father who broke every bone in his newborn son’s skull when he smashed him up against a wall has been given a hospital order.

Kadees Mohammed, 31, woke up in the middle of the night and killed his three-week-old son Ibrahim and attacked his wife and mother with an iron when they tried desperately to stop him at the family home in Dovey Road, Birmingham, on October 18 2022.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Mohammed, who worked for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), had in the weeks before the attack become fixated on the idea that he may have ADHD and may have been struggling with his sexuality.

Ordering him to be detained at a secure mental health facility on Monday, Judge Mr Justice Choudhury said Mohammed had been “by all accounts a kind and loving man” who had doted on his family before he suffered a “complete aberration”.

The court was told the day before the fatal attack, Mohammed had gone to a mosque and started exhibiting delusional behaviour, including that he was unclean, had seen the Prophet Muhammad, was the “vessel of God” and that the family’s food was poisoned.

Mr Justice Choudhury said the incident was the “prodrome to severe psychotic mental illness”, adding: “The tragedy is that your condition was undiagnosed until it was too late.”

open image in gallery The scene in Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham ( PA )

Mohammed was convicted of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and two counts of wounding on November 7.

The court was told he had been a “model patient” at the secure facility he has been detained in in the West Midlands.

The defendant, who appeared at his sentencing hearing via video-link, appeared to listen intently to proceedings.

In a tribute to her baby released through West Midlands Police, Ibrahim’s mother said: “My love for you is eternal. I know that you are no longer with me but your precious belongings are so dear to me.

“I imagine how life would have been with you by my side. I would have watched you grow, laughed with you and wiped your tears.

“You will remain in my memories for the rest of my life like a beautiful flower. Love from your mum.”