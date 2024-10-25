One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the world’s most prolific catfish bowed his head in the dock of a Northern Ireland court as just a sample of his offending against young girls was referenced.

Alexander McCartney, appearing younger than his 26 years in person, gave little reaction beyond staring at the floor as he was handed a life sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to serve at least 20 years behind bars.

He had previously admitted 185 charges involving 70 children, including the manslaughter of Cimarron Thomas, 12, from West Virginia who took her own life rather than obey McCartney’s demand to involve her younger sister in the abuse.

However, police believe the total number of children he abused is about 3,500.

McCartney, originally from Lissummon Road outside Newry, Co Down, wore a grey, white and black tracksuit-style top, skinny fit trousers and trainers on his slight frame as he entered court room 13 on Friday afternoon to learn his fate.

Staff sat on either side of him in the dock as he took his seat and rubbed his face before assuming the position he would adopt throughout the sentencing of staring down at the floor.

McCartney’s bent head seemed to drop lower throughout the hearing as Mr Justice O’Hara summarised the lengthy list of charges, and how he targeted young girls across the world from the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the United States using social media platforms such as Snapchat.

McCartney’s face could no longer be seen as Mr Justice O’Hara said he had lied that his parents had abused him, and appeared to be in discomfort, reaching a hand up to scratch his bent head before propping his forehead with that hand.

His face remained hidden as the judge reached the death of Cimarron Thomas, and described McCartney as “absolutely empty of remorse”.

As Mr Justice O’Hara reached the reading of his sentence, McCartney was prompted to stand, and did so awkwardly, looking up at the judge through the glass window of the dock.

He appeared uncomfortable with the eyes of the court on him, reaching up to scratch his neck, placing a hand on his stomach at one point, dropping his gaze again to the floor and appearing not to react to learning he would serve a life sentence.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which lasted around an hour, McCartney stumbled slightly as he left the dock for the final time in this trial to face his life sentence.