Just Stop Oil activists have thrown soup over two Van Gogh paintings just hours after their fellow protesters were sentenced to prison time for doing the same.

It came just hours after Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were jailed for a combined three years and eight months at Southwark Crown Court for the exact same protest in October 2022.

The three protesters “souped” not just Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting - which is protected by glass - but also one other painting nearby on Friday.

There were cries of “no”, “stop” and “why are you doing that” as they poured soup onto the paintings, before removing their jumpers to reveal ‘Just Stop Oil’ was written on their t-shirts.

The three protesters “souped” not just Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting, but also one other painting nearby on Friday ( Just Stop Oil/PA Wire )

“There are people in prison for demanding an end to new oil and gas, something which is now government policy,” one of the group said after the protest.

“After sustained disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure, future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history.”

Alongside a video of the protest, the climate organisation posted on X: “2 Van Gogh paintings souped hours after Phoebe and Anna sentenced.”

The protesters said “prisoners of conscience” Plummer and Holland will be judged as being “on the right side of history” ( Just Stop Oil )

It added: “3 Just Stop Oil supporters have thrown soup over 2 of Van Gogh paintings in the ‘Poets and Lovers’ exhibition at the National Gallery.”

Earlier today, Plummer and Holland were told their actions could have “seriously damaged or even destroyed” the painting. Judge Christopher Hehir, sentencing, said soup “might” have seeped through the glass, adding: “You had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers.”

Plummer was sentenced to two years in prison and Holland to one year and eight months.

The pair were jailed for a combined three years and eight months ( Just Stop Oil )

Representing herself, Plummer told the judge: “My choice today is to accept whatever sentence I receive with a smile. It is not just myself being sentenced today, or my co-defendants, but the foundations of democracy itself.”

Raj Chada, defending Holland, said the women had checked to ensure the painting was covered by glass before the protest.

After throwing the soup on the painting, Plummer said: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

Sunflowers, Vincent van Gogh’s most famous painting, was painted in Arles in the south of France in August 1888. It shows 15 sunflowers in a yellow pot against a yellow background.