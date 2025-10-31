Just Stop Oil activists who sprayed Stonehenge with orange powder cleared of criminal damage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three Just Stop Oil activists who took part in a protest in which Stonehenge was sprayed with orange powder have been found not guilty of criminal damage and causing a public nuisance.

It follows a trial at Salisbury Crown Court where they cited human rights law in their defence.

Then-Oxford University student Niamh Lynch, 23, and Rajan Naidu, 74, had been accused of using two colour blasters filled with cornflour, talc and an orange dye to spray the monument.

Salisbury Crown Court was told the pair – along with a third activist, Luke Watson, 36 – targeted Stonehenge as part of an ongoing fossil fuel protest by the Just Stop Oil group the day before the 2024 summer solstice.

About 15,000 people were due to gather and celebrate at the monument.

Naidu and Lynch had crossed the boundary ropes and trespassed into the area around the monument before launching the attack.

Just Stop Oil protesters sit down after an orange substance was sprayed on Stonehenge ( PA Media )

Watson had bought the equipment used in the attack and had driven his co-accused to Stonehenge that morning.

Prosecutors alleged the protest had been “carefully planned” and was filmed by other Just Stop Oil supporters and released publicly afterwards.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, said: “Putting it simply, we say they were all in it together.

“The prosecution say that this is an act of blatant and clear vandalism. The intention is undoubtedly to make a statement.”

After the attack, Naidu and Lynch, who were both wearing white Just Stop Oil t-shirts, sat down in silence in front of the stones until they were arrested by the police.

The court heard the stones were promptly cleaned. The costs of removing the powder totalled £620.

Mr Jones added: “Stonehenge is arguably the best recognised and architecturally sophisticated prehistoric stone circle in the world, built around 5,000 years ago.

“The site in Wiltshire is visited by members of the public from all over the world, providing both an education and spiritual experience.

“The stones are a protected ancient monument.”

The three defendants each denied charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance on June 19 2024.

The latter is a new statutory offence created by the 2022 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which sparked a wave of Kill the Bill protests across the country.

They each accepted taking part in the protest and cited in their defence “reasonable excuse”, and their rights under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

The defendants argued it was a peaceful protest, that the rights of others were not “greatly interfered with”, that care had been taken in choosing the type of powder to use, there was no lasting damage to the stones and that protesting about fossil fuels was a legitimate cause.

Judge Paul Dugdale told the jury in his legal directions they had to assess where the “balance lies” in the case and whether a conviction would be a “proportionate interference” with the defendants’ rights.

“In any society there will be those whose opinions we agree with and those whose opinions we disagree,” he said.

“The essence of a free society and freedom of speech is that everyone’s entitled to express their opinion even when we disagree with what they say.

“If individuals disagree with what our Government is doing on certain matters they are entitled to protest about the Government’s actions or inactions.

“All of this is the essence of our free society. It’s how our society has developed over the centuries and the reality is we are very fortunate to live in a free society.

“There are times when protecting the right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest can mean that activity that would otherwise be unlawful would be regarded as lawful by the court to protect those rights.”

The jury found Naidu, of Gosford Street, Birmingham; Lynch, of Norfolk Road, Turvey, Bedford; and Watson, of The Street, Manuden, Essex, each not guilty of the two charges after deliberating for six hours.