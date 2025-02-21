Polish woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after UK arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Polish woman who has claimed she could be Madeleine McCann has been charged with four counts of stalking the missing girl’s family.

Julia Wandel, 23, also known as Julia Wandelt, has been charged with four counts of stalking after being arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.

The 23-year-old, who is originally from Poland, is accused of four stalking offences that are alleged to have taken place between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police said.

A 60-year-old woman from Wales, who was also arrested on suspicion of stalking, has been released on bail, police said.

Ms Wandel has previously appeared on the US talk show Dr Phil with her claim that she could be Madeleine.

At the time of Ms Wandel’s arrest on Wednesday, she was travelling to her friend’s home in Cardiff, her representative Surjit Singh Clair said.

The allegation against Ms Wandel was “nonsense”, the representative said.

open image in gallery Julia Wandel claimed she could be Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 ( PA Media )

Madeleine McCann was just three years old when she disappeared from a holiday resort in Praia da Luz on 3 May 2007 while her parents, Kate and Gerry, were dining with friends nearby.

Her disappearance has sparked long-running, global intrigue, and German prisoner Christian Brueckner was declared a prime suspect by Portuguese police in April 2022.

However, a German prosecutor said in late 2024 there was no prospect of Brueckner facing charges over Madeleine’s disappearance soon.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 podcast series ‘Why Do You Hate Me?’ in early 2024, Ms Wandel explained she first became suspicious of her identity when she was 20 years old and her family could not fill in gaps she had in her memories about her childhood.

She turned to the internet to scour missing person cases and came across the Madeleine McCann case.

She became convinced she was the missing girl, driven by similarities of them both in sketches and also the fact they both had a rare eye abnormality that makes the iris appear keyhole shaped.

She apologised to Madeleine’s parents in January 2024 in a social media post after a DNA test in April 2023 proved she wasn’t Madeleine.