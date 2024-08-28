Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The man who murdered Zara Aleena as she walked home from a night out has appeared in court alongside a prison workshop instructor who has been charged over an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with him in jail.

Hayley Jones, 33, acted in a way “which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust” during a relationship with Jordan McSweeney, 31, who is serving at least 33 years in HMP Belmarsh for the murder of Aleena, the court heard.

McSweeney, who killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of 26 June 2022, nine days after he was released from prison, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court via video link on Wednesday.

Hayley Jones leaving Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, London ( PA Wire )

Ms Jones, of Strood in Kent, who appeared in person, is accused of misconduct in public office between 6 March 2023 and 7 April 2023 – an offence that could lead to life imprisonment.

McSweeney has been charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence.

During a short hearing on Wednesday, the case was adjourned until 25 September at Woolwich Crown Court.

Zara Aleena was killed by Jordan McSweeney just days after he left prison ( PA Media )

Ms Jones was granted conditional bail and must not contact McSweeney or visit the prison where he is being held.

Aleena’s aunt Farah Naz told Mail Online that her family is “deeply disappointed” that McSweeney and Ms Jones allegedly shared a sexual relationship.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting to sexually assaulting and murdering Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney ( PA )

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.

An inquest in June this year heard from Aleena’s aunt, who told the jury at East London Coroner’s Court in Walthamstow that the family is “tortured by thoughts that her death was preventable and that our state system that we entrusted failed our Zara, failed us”.

She added that her niece’s murder highlighted “the crumbling justice system that is meant to protect all of us, especially women and girls”.

Ms Naz said: “Since her death, we have been campaigning so that our daughters, sisters, friends can be safe and protected as Zara never was. This is Zara’s legacy.”

In a pen portrait, Ms Naz became emotional as she told the jury of her niece’s “sparkling eyes and curly jet-black hair” and “glorious laughter”.

Ms Naz said Aleena was a carer for her mother and grandmother, “the rock of our family”, adding that it was the “proudest moment for all of us” when she was offered a job as a legal assistant at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Farah Naz, Aleena’s aunt, said the brutal murder of her niece ‘could and should have been prevented’ ( PA Archive )

She described her niece as “a carefree spirit with the most caring heart” and said she had worked to help resettle refugees in the UK.

Ms Naz said: “2022 was to be her year to live her wildest dreams. She wanted to buy her own home, find Mr Right and to have children. The future looked bright.”

She added: “One of the things she used to confidently say is ‘I know I’m a good person.’

“If she were able to speak here today, she would say, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong.’”