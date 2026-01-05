For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has pleaded guilty to dressing up as an admiral during a Remembrance Sunday event in North Wales.

Jonathan Carley attended a wreath-laying service in Llandudno on 9 November wearing uniform bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without permission.

The 64-year-old from Harlech was arrested after he was spotted wearing “the uniform and medals of a high-ranking navy officer” and his image was circulated online.

open image in gallery He was reported to police after images circulated on social media ( The Walter Mitty Hunters’ Club )

Concerns were raised by other former and serving personnel in attendance with Llandudno Town Council, which organised the Remembrance event, confirming that no-one of the senior rank had been due to attend the ceremony.

He later told police the naval uniform was issued to him legitimately when he was in the cadets but he had rear admiral rings added by a tailor and he had bought medals online.

During an appearance at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty and has been fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £200 surcharge.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said: “It’s a sad reflection upon you that you chose to do such a thing on a very difficult day for so many.”

open image in gallery Carley told police he had wanted a sense of ‘belonging and affirmation’ ( PA )

Jams Neary, prosecuting, said at the “well attended” service, Carley wore medals including for service in Iraq and Syria and approached organisers to introduce himself.

He said: “The defendant was allowed to lay a wreath. He did so, he saluted and stood among other dignitaries.”

His photograph later went viral on social media and when he was arrested on November 14, he told police: “I’ve been expecting you.”

In interview, he told police he had wanted a sense of “belonging and affirmation”.

At the time, Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday.

“In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges.

“We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings.”