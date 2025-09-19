Police think there may be hundreds more victims of rapist who transmitted STIs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An appeal has been launched for more victims of a rapist, who may have transmitted a sexual disease to hundreds of men.

Jonathan Carl has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of one count of rape, and reckless transmission of an STI.

An investigation was launched in January 2024 after the Metropolitan Police received allegations of rape by two men, taking place in August 2023 and October 2022.

He was arrested after being identified through digital download examinations and location data, and was charged with rape and grievous bodily harm in February 2024.

open image in gallery Detectives believe Carl could have as many as 318 victims and would frequently meet men above a fish and chip shop in Hornchurch ( Met Police )

Howeber, an in-depth digital analysis of his mobile phone and social media messages revealed that Carl had been using multiple dating apps such as Grindr and SCRUFF to meet men.

Detectives believe he had sexual contact with up to 400 men over four years, with 82 already identified and advised of Carl’s sexual health status.

One victim said: “It has damaged me from having any sort of romantic relationship in the future, due to people's overall thoughts on HIV. It makes me fry my brain as I overthink about what I could have done differently. I still struggle with this guilty feeling.”

It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted infection to anyone, which amounts to grievous bodily harm.

Another of Carl’s victims said: “[I felt] powerless, I felt like there was nothing I could do. It made me feel like I didn't matter, it made me feel less than human.

“The main reason I came forward to police, is because I wanted to stop this from happening to anyone else.”

open image in gallery Jonathan Carl has used dating apps such as Grindr and SCRUFF to meet men ( Met Police )

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Bishop, who led the investigation, said: “Our investigation uncovered the scale of Carl’s offending and ensured he was brought to justice. But we remain extremely concerned about the wellbeing of those who have not yet been identified. We believe as many as 318 men may be a victim, and might need to come forward for testing and support.

“You may have met Carl through an online dating platform, or visited his home address in Hornchurch, which is distinctively located above a fish and chip shop.

“Your health and wellbeing are our absolute priority. We are working closely with NHS partners and charities to ensure anyone affected can access confidential testing, advice, and support. Please be assured you are not alone – we are here to help.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Jonathan Carl is urged to contact detectives directly on 0207175273, you can also email, survivors@met.police.uk.

To contact police, you can dial 101 or via our online reporting system and state reference CAD2972/19Sept25.

You can also seek confidential support through NHS sexual health services or charities by following these links: NHS , SHL , Galop , Positive East , NAT , The Havens or SARCs .

To remain anonymous, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.