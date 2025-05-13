For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 87-year-old man was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd’s pie, a court has heard.

John Mackey had visited a north London Co-op store where he bought food and a newspaper before visiting a kebab shop on the afternoon of Tuesday May 6.

He was allegedly followed in the street and set upon when he reached Goodchild Road in Manor House.

Emergency services were alerted after he was found unconscious and bleeding from his head at around 5.53pm.

Mr Mackey was taken to hospital where he regained consciousness but died two days later.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said: “A member of the public saw Mr Mackey lying on the pavement and heard a male shouting ‘give me the bag’ and a man standing over Mr Mackey.”

Other eyewitnesses allegedly saw a male being punched, kicked and stamped on, the Old Bailey was told.

The attacker allegedly made off with the victim’s black duffel bag containing his cornflakes, shepherd’s pie and newspaper.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as bleeding on the brain and fractured ribs, Mr Holt told the court.

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, north London, was arrested on May 8 and charged with Mr Mackey’s murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, his case was brought to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a two-week trial from November 3, with a plea hearing on July 29.