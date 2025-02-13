Joey Barton appears in court over alleged offensive tweets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former footballer Joey Barton has appeared in court accused of sending offensive messages to TV personalities Lucy Ward and Jeremy Vine.

The 42-year-old stood in the dock, speaking only to give his name and date of birth at the start of the 20-minute hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

He is accused of sending communications of an indecent or grossly offensive nature on social media platform X to ex-England footballer and pundit Ward and TV and radio presenter Vine between January and March last year, with the intention of causing distress or anxiety.

The hearing on Thursday dealt largely with administrative matters which cannot be reported ahead of a trial.

Judge Andrew Menary KC, Recorder of Liverpool, renewed unconditional bail for Barton and ordered a further pre-trial preparation hearing on March 14.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, is separately set to go on trial in May accused of sending malicious communications to football pundit Eni Aluko.