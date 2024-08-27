Support truly

Former footballer Joey Barton has been given a trial date over accusations of malicious communications in relation to tweets directed at football pundit Eni Aluko.

Barton, 41, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to a charge of conveying an indecent or offensive message, for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, between 3 and 8 January, in connection with posts on social media site X that he made about former Chelsea and England forward Ms Aluko.

The ex-football manager tweeted after Ms Aluko and Lucy Ward appeared as pundits for ITV for an FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton on 4 January, allegedly comparing them to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

Joey Barton arrives at Liverpool Crown Court to face malicious communications charge on Tuesday ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

In a follow-up tweet, he compared Ms Aluko to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot, an earlier court hearing was told.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder previously pleaded not guilty at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on 30 July, when he elected for his case to be heard at the crown court.

Alongside entering his plea again at Tuesday’s hearing, Barton, wearing a dark checked jacket with a shirt and tie, also spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC said a three-day trial would be held on 19 May next year.

Eni Aluko, who played for Chelsea and England, scored 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career ( PA Archive )

He granted Barton bail, with a condition not to make any mention of Ms Aluko on any social media.

The hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes, dealt with administrative matters ahead of the trial.

Aluko scored 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, was sacked last October as League One Bristol Rovers’ manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.