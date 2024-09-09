Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A murder victim’s family has said they are “appalled and disgusted” after the Parole Board concluded killer Stephen Ling should be released.

Ling, a farm labourer, was jailed for life after admitting his horrific attack on Joanne Tulip, 29, who he raped and stabbed 60 times in a sadistic murder 27 years ago.

Ms Tulip was killed on Christmas Day in Stamfordham, Northumberland, in 1997.

Her mother has hit out at the Parole Board after they recommended that he should be released into the community following his fifth parole hearing, which was held in public earlier this year.

Doreen Soulsby said: “I’m absolutely appalled and disgusted the Parole Board have made the recommended decision to release my daughter’s murderer into the community. That man committed horrific offences against my daughter and yet is deemed to not be a high risk and is safe to be released from prison. It’s outrageous.”

She said her family was shocked to hear that Ling was still preoccupied with sex during the public hearing, including writing his sexual fantasies in a journal.

“The offender was 23 years old when he committed what was his first offence and is now only 49 years old so he has missed all his young adult life socialising with women and having a physical relationship,” she said.

“I fear the first thing he will do when he gets out of prison is to try and socialise with women again. I strongly believe this man will reoffend again.

“How can the Parole Board believe this man doesn’t pose a danger to society when he took my daughter away from her family by committing the most brutal and sadistic crimes? Ling needs to stay locked up behind bars - he is a danger to all women and girls.”

She called for the government to block his release to show their commitment to halving violence against women and girls.

“They must do everything they can to ensure women and girls are kept safe from this sadistic man,” Ms Soulsby added. “I just hope and pray the Justice Secretary takes this on board before considering any Parole recommendation for Ling’s release into the community.”

Ling’s attack was inspired by sadism, the sentencing judge said back in 1998. He sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years which was reduced to 18 years by the High Court.

At a parole hearing in July this year, two psychologists agreed that Ling should be freed from prison and spoke of his enduring “shame” about his “monstrous” past.

Ms Tulip’s mother Ms Soulsby had branded the parole exercise a farce after it was ruled that the killer’s evidence could be given in private.

Two psychologists, identified only as A and B, recommended Ling could be released from prison on a risk management plan.

Psychologist A believed the risk Ling posed was “not imminent” and was “manageable in the community”, adding: “I believe that now means his risk is at a level where he does not need to be kept in prison anymore.”

Psychologist B told the panel: “I believe he meets the test for release and no longer needs to be detained for the protection of the public.”

The panel heard that a past risk assessment identified a number of factors that led to him attacking Ms Tulip which included preoccupation with sex, sexual interest in indecent exposure, capacity to use force to secure sexual gratification, entitlement towards sex and a negative attitude towards women.

In its published decision, the Parole Board panel said: “The panel was satisfied that imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.”

His release was subject to conditions, which include informing the authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew and staying out of an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.