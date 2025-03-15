Four charged with murder after mother shot dead in block of flats

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four people have been charged with murder after a 40-year-old woman was shot dead in what may be a case of mistaken identity.

Joanne Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

Three men and two women have been charged, the force said. Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper,39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire are all charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kistina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, is charged with assisting an offender.

They are all due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

open image in gallery Ms Penney’s family paid tribute, describing her as ‘deeply loved by all who knew her’ ( Facebook )

Detectives have also made a seventh arrest, with a 32-year-old man arrested on Friday evening in the Suffolk area.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge but has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault, the force said.

Police said they were considering several lines of inquiry, including that the 40-year-old could have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Earlier this week, Ms Penney’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as "deeply loved by all who knew her".

“Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten,” the family added in a statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Our team of detectives and specialist staff are continuing to piece together the circumstances behind Joanne’s tragic death and I would still urge anyone who has information, either about her death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support of the investigation so far and to everyone who has spoken to us and provided information.”

Jenny Hopkins of the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised South Wales Police to charge Marcus Huntley, Melissa Dashpre Quiley, Joshua Gordon and Tony Porter with the offence of murder.

“In addition to murder, the defendant Tony Porter has been charged with participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

“Kristina Ginova has been charged with assisting an offender.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these people are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”