Pair deny IS-inspired plot for gun attack on UK Jewish community

Two men have denied plotting an Islamic State-inspired gun attack on the Jewish community in the UK.

Walid Saadaoui, 37, and Amar Hussein, 51, pleaded not guilty on Friday to preparing acts of terrorism between December 13 2023 and May 9.

The charge against them alleges that they “arranged for the purchase and delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack”.

The main targets of the attack plans were alleged to be members of the Jewish community in the north-west of England, members of law enforcement and military.

Walid’s brother Bilel Saadaoui, 35, pleaded not guilty to failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism during the hearing at the Old Bailey.

A trial has been set to take place at Preston Crown Court from October 7 next year.

Walid Saadaoui, of Crankwood Road, Abram; Bilel Saadaoui, of Fairclough Street, Hindley; and Hussein, of no fixed abode, spoke to confirm their identities during the hearing.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a further preparatory hearing at the Old Bailey on March 14.