Detectives are hunting for a thief who stole £10.4 million worth of jewellery in a “brazen” heist at a home in Primrose Hill.

The burglar was armed with an unknown weapon as he entered the north London property through a second-floor window while the owners were out at around 5pm on 7 December.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s or 30s of medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, kept his face covered during the early evening break-in.

He made off with £150,000 worth of sought-after Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash and £10.4m of bespoke jewellery.

This includes a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring and a pair of De Beers butterfly diamond rings.

open image in gallery The items stolen include a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring, police said ( Met Police )

Other unique pieces include a 3.03-carat ring, an aquamarine ring and a Hermes ‘Niloticud Lumiere’ necklace, as well as other valuable items from Van Cleef & Arpel and Chopard.

The owner of the high-end jewellery is offering a £500,000 reward for anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A second reward, worth 10 per cent of the recovered items valuation, is being offered for information the leads to the return of the stolen jewellery.

Police are urging anyone with information on the break-in or who has been offered the items for sale to come forward.

open image in gallery The burglar, who was armed with an unknown weapon, also made off with £150,000 of designer Hermes Kelly handbags ( Met Police )

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts from the Central North Basic Command Unit, who is investigating the burglary, said: “This is a brazen offence, where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home.

“The suspect has stolen £10.4m worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

“We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward. Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.