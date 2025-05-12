Grandfather of footballer Jesse Lingard to face a retrial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The grandfather of footballer Jesse Lingard will face a retrial on charges of historic sexual abuse.

Kenneth Lingard, 86, stood trial at Liverpool Crown Court charged with assaults on a woman who claimed he abused her from the age of five.

The jury in his trial was discharged earlier this month, it can now be reported.

On Monday, Judge Katherine Pierpoint fixed a retrial for May 11 next year.

During the trial, the court heard the complainant contacted police after watching a documentary in which former Manchester United player Lingard spoke about the positive influence his grandfather had on his career.

The footballer travelled from South Korea, where he plays for FC Seoul, to give evidence as part of his grandfather’s defence case.

The jury was told the woman contacted the former England international in November 2022 after watching Channel 4 documentary Untold: The Jesse Lingard Story.

In a message, she said to him: “Shame on you Jesse Lingard. Loads of lies. Your grandad Kenneth Lingard molested and sexually abused me and you know he did.”

Lingard told the court he had not heard about the allegations before.

He said: “I would have cut ties with him straight away.”

Kenneth Lingard told the court the abuse “never happened”.