A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Jesse Lingard’s grandfather messaged the footballer saying “shame on you”, a court has heard.

Kenneth Lingard, 86, is accused of historic offences against a woman when she was as young as five.

Liverpool Crown Court was told the woman, who cannot be named, reported the allegations to police after watching a Channel 4 documentary in which former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard spoke about his grandfather’s influence on his career.

On Monday, the court was told she sent the footballer, who now plays for FC Seoul in South Korea, three messages on November 18 2022, the day after the documentary aired.

In one, the woman said: “Shame on you Jesse Lingard. Loads of lies. Your grandad Kenneth Lingard molested and sexually abused me and you know he did. You did the documentary for money and to make yourself some kind of mental health ambassador. Well, as you say, I’m speaking out. No more silence.”

In another she referred to the footballer hiding a “dark” secret that his grandfather was a “paedophile” and “child molester”.

She also referred to his late grandmother Pamela as an “enabler”.

When she received no reply, she messaged a friend of the footballer who he was on holiday with, the court heard.

In the message, she said the former England player had “no right doing that documentary” when his grandfather had “molested” her for years.

She said: “F****** cheeky twat. Shame on you Jesse Lingard.”

The court was played calls the complainant made to the police on the day the documentary came out.

In a 999 call, she said: “How do I get somebody arrested for child abuse but historic child abuse?”

Cross-examining the complainant, who gave evidence from behind a screen, Tom Price KC, defending, said: “We absolutely refute any suggestion that any sexual abuse ever took place.”

Kenneth Lingard, of Northway, Warrington, watched proceedings over a videolink from home.

He denies 17 counts of indecent assault.