For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Arrest warrants have been issued for two women who did not show up at court for sentencing after stealing thousands of pounds worth of Jellycat toys.

Warrants without bail were issued for Sarah Jordan, 35, of no fixed abode, and Amber Clarke, 24, of Nine Elms, south-west London, after they failed to turn up for their sentencing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Jordan was due to be sentenced for eight counts of theft from shops in Kingston upon Thames and Wimbledon between December 2024 to May 2025 and for failing to surrender for a previous hearing at the same court.

The theft charges include six counts of theft where she was said to have stolen numerous Jellycats valued at a total of £1,716.57.

Food and clothing were taken in the other thefts, according to the charges.

open image in gallery The theft charges include six counts of theft where she was said to have stolen numerous Jellycats valued at a total of almost £2,000 ( Jellycat )

Clarke had previously pleaded guilty to 16 counts of theft in shops in south and south-west London between February 2024 to January 2025.

They included thefts on two days where she stole 16 Jellycat soft toys worth £4,454.84 and another day when she “stole a number of soft toys” to the value of £100 belonging to Waterstones in Lambeth, the charges state.

Various grocery and laundry items were stolen in the other thefts.

Clarke has also pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault by beating, failure to surrender for a previous hearing at the same court and assaulting an emergency worker.