Gunman disguised himself as a Deliveroo driver before shooting eight-year-old girl

A gunman who disguised himself as a Deliveroo rider has been convicted of shooting an eight-year-old girl and her father in north-west London.

Jazz Reid fired 11 shots into a car in Ladbroke Grove on November 24, striking the child twice and the 34-year-old man five times as they sat with family members.

It was one of three linked shootings involving the use of two guns, one of which was recovered from underneath a concrete slab outside 33-year-old Reid’s home following his arrest, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Michael Goodwin KC had told jurors that each shooting was planned and executed with “precision”, with Reid even switching his mobile phone and sim card to avoid detection.

Drug dealer Reid denied being the gunman and claimed he was “set up” over a £10,000 debt and the gun found at his home was “planted”.

On Thursday, a jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of the attempted murder of the father and wounding the girl with intent. Neither victim can be identified for legal reasons.

He was also convicted of wounding a second man with intent on October 9 last year and a string of firearms offences relating to the incidents.

The court had heard how Reid would drive a hire car to the area, change into his Deliveroo disguise – complete with a takeaway box – and cycle an e-bike to the location of his intended targets.

In the first shooting on October 9 last year, Reid fired twice, hitting Ameile Buncombe in the thigh at the victim’s home in Notting Hill.

On November 11 last year, Reid fired four shots at an address in north London linked to the father, who was the subject of the third attack. No injuries were reported to police on that occasion.

Mr Goodwin said: “Eleven shots were fired, five hit (the father) in the back, chest, abdomen and pelvis area.

“Two shots hit his daughter in her buttocks and foot.

“Both (victims) and other family members were sat in a car used regularly by the family.

“They had nowhere to escape to when the defendant opened fire on them.”

He went on: “Each of these three shootings are alleged to have been targeted shootings. They were planned and executed with precision.”

Reid would drive hire cars from his home in Uxbridge and park near to the flat of an associate on the Swinbrook Estate in north Kensington, the court heard.

He used the Swinbrook Estate flat as a “cover location” where he could park his hire car without arousing suspicion.

He then collected the e-bike and Deliveroo disguise from where he stored them in the flat before cycling to the location of the attacks.

Mr Goodwin said: “He was disguised as a Deliveroo driver when he carried out the shootings. All three occasions involved a Deliveroo driver riding an e-bike.”

Reid was driving a hire car when he was arrested near his home in Uxbridge last November 26.

Mr Goodwin said: “Just outside the home, under a slab of concrete, officers found a 9mm self-loading pistol loaded with 17 live rounds.”

Reid’s DNA was found on the grip and muzzle of the pistol which was forensically linked to the third shooting.

A different gun was used in the first two shootings, with the defendant’s partial DNA identified on casings at the second scene, the court heard.

The defendant had tried to cover his tracks by switching his sim card and changing his mobile phone handset, jurors heard.

But the evidence showed he had phoned his contact on the Swinbrook Estate shortly before each incident.

The defendant’s car journeys to north-west London were tracked by police on CCTV, traffic cameras and through cell site data, jurors were told.

The e-bike and Deliveroo disguise were later recovered from the Swinbrook Estate address.

Giving evidence, Reid claimed he had been set up, that the gun was planted outside his home and he was not responsible for the shootings.

He said he was arrested for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in 2012 and sent to prison the following year after a trial.

He said he became aware in 2021 that he was being pursued over a £10,000 drug debt.

He told jurors he had been shot, stabbed and attacked with a hammer before being “set up” over the shooting, having grappled with his attacker over the firearm.

Cross-examining, Mr Goodwin said: “Apart from what you’ve told us, do you have any other proof that you have been set up?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

Following the guilty verdicts, Reid was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on January 5.