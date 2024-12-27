Man, 49, charged with murder of two women in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 49-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder after two women died in a suspected stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, both of Milton Keynes, died at a block of flats in Santa Cruz Avenue in Bletchley following an incident at around 6.30pm.

A man in his late 20s and a teenage boy were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted mrder, possession of a knife and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

open image in gallery Residents of the flats have left tributes close to where the women were discovered ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

A large cordon was put up at the scene on Thursday with a forensics team working on the stairs of the block of flats.

Numbered yellow evidence markers and first-aid kits were visible on the road and pavement outside the address, and on the boot of a car parked on the adjoining Trinidad Grove.

Meanwhile, residents of the flats placed flowers and tributes close to where the women were found.

Milton Keynes city councillor Ed Hume told the BBC: “It’s a close knit community that looks out for each other and I know it is shocked and saddened.”

Thames Valley Police previously said a dog which had been injured in the incident had died, but have since been informed it survived.

The force also confirmed the parties involved were known to each other.