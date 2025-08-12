Man and woman arrested over death of one-year-old girl on Isle of Wight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a toddler on the Isle of Wight.

One-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on Sunday 3 August, two days after she was admitted with serious injuries.

The man, 31, and woman, 27, both from Newport on the island, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed.

However, they have now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, Hampshire Police said.

They remain in custody.

“We know this case has caused considerable distress within the community and our thoughts remain with those affected by Jayla-Jean’s death,” Detective Superintendent Rod Kenny said.

“The arrests made today are just one part of a much wider set of inquiries in our investigation to establish exactly what happened to Jayla-Jean, and those inquiries remain ongoing.

“We would like to reiterate that you should not speculate on this case, particularly on social media, as this could affect our investigation.”

In a statement issued by the force on Thursday, Jayla-Jean’s family said: “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high princess.”

The force said it was called at 11.34am on Friday to a report of a child being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

