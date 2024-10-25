For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs as he appeared in court accused over an attempt to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker, who last played for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, was sacked by his club after he was arrested in Gourock, Inverclyde, last month and subsequently charged with importing class B drugs.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal player, who lives in Cardwell Road in Gourock, entered his plea at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

His arrest came after the National Crime Agency (NCA) seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted Airport on 2 September.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Two women, aged 28 and 32, were also arrested over the incident.

Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong.

