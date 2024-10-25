Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into UK

Striker denies attempt to bring class B drug into country through Stansted Airport in September

Tara Cobham
Friday 25 October 2024 06:28
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong (Steve Welsh/PA)

Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs as he appeared in court accused over an attempt to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker, who last played for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, was sacked by his club after he was arrested in Gourock, Inverclyde, last month and subsequently charged with importing class B drugs.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal player, who lives in Cardwell Road in Gourock, entered his plea at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

His arrest came after the National Crime Agency (NCA) seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted Airport on 2 September.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Two women, aged 28 and 32, were also arrested over the incident.

Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong.

More follows on this breaking news story...

