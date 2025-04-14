Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamie Redknapp given 12-month driving ban after being caught speeding

The Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool footballer admitted two counts of speeding in his Audi Q8 in June and November last year.

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Monday 14 April 2025 10:49 EDT
The ex-England international did not appear at the court hearing but had previously notified magistrates of a guilty plea (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The ex-England international did not appear at the court hearing but had previously notified magistrates of a guilty plea (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool footballer Jamie Redknapp has been banned from driving for 12 months after being caught speeding in his luxury SUV.

Redknapp, 51, admitted two counts of speeding in his Audi Q8 in June and November last year which took his licence over the points limit.

Bexley Magistrates’ Court heard the ex-England international was clocked doing 28mph in a 20mph zone in Wandsworth on June 26 last year, and on November 2 he was caught travelling at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 near Reading.

Redknapp did not appear at the court hearing on Monday but had previously notified magistrates of a guilty plea.

This was his second “totting” offence, as he had a previous six-month disqualification in 2021, the court heard.

Before the two speeding counts last year, Redknapp already had 12 points on his licence.

Redknapp, of west London, was also ordered to pay costs of £608.

