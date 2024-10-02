One of UK’s most wanted men, known as Iceman, jailed for cocaine banana plot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the UK’s most wanted men who plotted to smuggle £76 million of cocaine into Britain from Ecuador in consignments of bananas has been jailed for 20 years.

James Stevenson, 59, known as The Iceman, pleaded guilty mid-trial at the High Court in Glasgow to two charges – directing a serious criminal offence of importation of cocaine, and being involved in organised crime through production and supply of etizolam, known as street valium.

He was jailed for 20 years when the case called at the court on Wednesday.

Four other men who admitted their guilt mid-trial are also due to be sentenced.

The court previously heard Border Force officers at the Port of Dover seized 18 consignments of bananas addressed to Glasgow Fruit Market between May and September 2020.

Banana crates lined up, with the foil packages that were found inside them ( Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service/PA Wire )

They contained cocaine with a purity of 73%, weighing almost a tonne and with a street value of £76 million.

Fruit market trader David Bilsland, 67, entered a guilty plea to a charge of agreeing to import cocaine and co-accused Paul Bowes, 53, pleaded guilty to being involved in organised crime linked to the production and supply of class C drug etizolam at a string of premises including the Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and in Rochester, Kent.

James Stevenson was sentenced for a plot to import cocaine into the UK from Ecuador ( PA Media )

Stevenson’s stepson, Gerard Carbin, 44, and co-accused Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam.

The plot was smashed by French law enforcement officers who infiltrated the encrypted EncroChat network in April 2020.

Vehicle recovery firm owner Lloyd Cross, 32, pleaded guilty to involvement in the plot before the trial, and is also due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

The court previously heard Stevenson and Bilsland, a trader at Glasgow Fruit Market, met at a hotel in Alicante, Spain, to discuss the plan on February 14, 2020.

Messages suggested Cross and Stevenson met in a park to discuss plans in April 2020, while Bilsland arranged banana consignments and colluded with Cross to use their businesses to fund the importation of drugs, with recovery vehicles used to deliver and collect cash, the court heard.

Fruit trader James Stevenson, 59, was using crates of bananas to attempt to smuggle cocaine into the UK from Ecuador ( Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service/PA Wire )

The court was also told delivery was being arranged of more than 13 million street valium pills and during a raid in Rochester in June 2020, equipment capable of producing 258,000 pills per hour was discovered.

Stevenson was arrested, released and later fled to the Netherlands, but he was captured there in 2022 and extradited.

Stevenson and Carbin were both jailed in 2007 for organised crime, and the National Crime Agency named the older man as one of the UK’s most wanted men in 2022.