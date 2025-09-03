Rapist found guilty after faking death and fleeing UK to evade trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who faked his own death and fled the United Kingdom to escape legal action has been convicted of raping two women.

James Clacher was reported missing from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on 30 May 2022.

The 57-year-old was facing trial on rape charges at the time.

His vehicle, a Suzuki Swift, was found at the Loch Long car park on 31 May.

Despite trying to convince the authorities of his death, he was later traced to Spain.

He was arrested in May 2024 while working out on a Costa del Sol beach, and later extradited back to Scotland.

On Wednesday, he was convicted on two charges relating to the rape of two women in August 2019 and September 2020.

A missing person poster distributed by Police Scotland after James Clacher went missing ( PA )

Detective inspector Bruce Fyfe said: “It’s difficult to comprehend the distress and suffering Clacher caused the women in this case. I hope this conviction brings them some form of comfort.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Following the missing person report, extensive inquiries were carried out to establish his whereabouts.

“As the investigation into the missing person and sexual offences progressed, it became clear he had left the country to evade justice after faking his own death.

“We worked closely with our international law enforcement colleagues, including the National Crime Agency and Spanish police and the perpetrator was subject to extraditions proceedings.”

DI Fyfe continued: “This conviction demonstrates our commitment to thoroughly investigating serious offences and pursuing those who seek to avoid prosecution, no matter where they go.

“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of sexual abuse, we have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. Please report it and be assured you will be fully supported and listened to.”